3 rare tree species can be spotted in Mississauga, city says

Mississauga is encouraging its residents to see if they can find rare trees when they go for walks in local parks and neighbourhoods.

In a news release on Monday, the city said Mississauga is home to about 2.1 million trees and some of them are rare. It said three rare species, Sassafras, Elms and Shagback Hickory, can be found on certain streets, in particular neighbourhoods and in groves in specific parks.

"Trees range from coniferous, deciduous, flowering and fruit trees. You may have heard of oak and maple trees, but Mississauga is also home to some rare tree species too," the city said in the release.

"While walking around in Mississauga's parks and neighbourhoods, see if you can spot one of these rare trees."

Sassafras

Sassafras trees are native to the Carolinian forests of southern Ontario. This tree has three unique leaf shapes. Its flowers are small and yellow and the fruit, which is dark blue on a red stalk, is a source of food for birds.

"All parts of the plant have a spicy odour when bruised," the city said in the release.

Residents can find Sassafras trees in Mississauga's south end in Hancock Woodlands.

Sassafras trees, shown here, are native to the Carolinian forests of southern Ontario. (Supplied by the City of Mississauga)

Elms

Siberian Elms are found throughout Mississauga. While considered to be an invasive species, the Park Royal Elms were developed specially for the area and are believed to be the only remaining ones in the city.

Mississauga has 20 large "siberian elm cultivars" in this neighbourhood. Many of the trees are more than 24 metres tall and have long and straight trunks.

"In more than 50 years, these large trees have grown to be very impressive in size, despite difficult growing conditions," the city said in the release.

Residents can find the Park Royal Elms on the following streets: Padstow Crescent, Bonner Road and Lewisham Drive.

Mississauga has 20 large 'siberian elm cultivars' in its Park Royal neighbourhood. (Supplied by the City of Mississauga)

Shagbark Hickory

Shagbark hickories are a less common species in southern Ontario. This tree got its name from its greyish bark, which "shags" off in vertical strips and peels away from the trunk on one or both ends as the tree ages.

"It has a sweet-tasting hickory nut that squirrels, chipmunks and birds eat," the city said in the release.

Residents can find Shagbark Hickory trees in several groves throughout Mississauga at Bidwell Trail Common, Deer Run, Dr. Martin L. Dobkin Community Park, Erin Woods and Windrush Woods.

Shagbark Hickory (Supplied by City of Mississauga)

The city, as a guide to residents, has a tree map that residents can consult to look up trees owned by the city on street boulevards and in parks. It contains information about individual trees, their diameter and species, with a photo of their leaves.



