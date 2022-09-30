Heavy police presence in Mississauga as person barricaded near Credit Valley Hospital

Peel police and crisis negotiators were on scene Friday as a person reportedly barricaded themselves in Mississauga.

There is a heavy police presence near the corner of Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway.

According to a series of tweets from police, the incident is an "isolated" one and the situation is ongoing.

Police have closed nearby roads, including Credit Valley Road from Eglinton Avenue to Metcalfe Street. Erin Mills Parkway is also closed north and south of the intersection with Eglinton.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The location is next to Credit Valley Hospital, which has implemented measures for the safety of staff, patients and visitors. The surface parking lot at the hospital is currently closed off. Vehicles inside the parking garage can leave, but no new vehicles can enter, a spokesperson said.

The emergency department at the hospital is "operating as normal and ambulances are not being re-routed at this time," the spokesperson said.