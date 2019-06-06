Late night shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves 1 in life-threatening condition

One person was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being shot in a Mississauga plaza on Wednesday night.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken told CBC Toronto that the shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Britannia Road and Douguy Boulevard.

The victim was outside in the parking lot when the shooting occurred, he said.

Though police have no suspect description to release, Mooken said he doesn't believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

"We believe this is a targeted and isolated incident," he said.

The plaza, which also contains several grocery stores and restaurants, is home to the Yorkshire Arms British Pub.

"I'm not sure how many people were inside the pub at the time, but if anybody does have any information we are looking for any calls to our police department," said Peel Const. Heather Cannon on Wednesday night.

Police are also asking for anyone with dashcam video or security surveillance footage to get in touch with them.