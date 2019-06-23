2 pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by vehicles in Mississauga
Women hit by transit bus, man hit by car, injuries to both non-life-threatening
Peel police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by vehicles and injured in separate collisions in Mississauga overnight.
In the first collision, a woman was struck by a transit bus on Goreway Drive and Dorcas Street, near Derry Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11:30 p.m.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
In the second collision, a man was struck by a car on Drew Road west of Torbram Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:45 a.m.
The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.
Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said roads were closed in both cases but have since reopened.