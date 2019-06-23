Skip to Main Content
2 pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by vehicles in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by vehicles and injured in separate collisions in Mississauga overnight.

Women hit by transit bus, man hit by car, injuries to both non-life-threatening

Two pedestrians were injured in separate collisions in Mississauga overnight, Peel police say. (Peel Regional Police)

In the first collision, a woman was struck by a transit bus on Goreway Drive and Dorcas Street, near Derry Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

In the second collision, a man was struck by a car on Drew Road west of Torbram Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 1:45 a.m.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said roads were closed in both cases but have since reopened.

