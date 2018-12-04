Woman dies after being hit by truck in Mississauga
Victim was struck near Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue
A woman has died after she was struck by a truck in Mississauga Tuesday, Peel police say.
According to police, the victim was hit as she walked near Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue, and the Major Collision Bureau is on the scene investigating.
The driver of the truck is cooperating with police, according to Const. Akhil Mooken.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a> on scene of a collision involving a pedestrian at Dorcas St/Minotola Av in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a>. Female pedestrian has succumbed to injuries. Major Collision Bureau is attending. Witnesses are asked to call 905-453-2121 ext. 3710. <a href="https://t.co/dszQ8UIjXd">pic.twitter.com/dszQ8UIjXd</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia