Woman dies after being hit by truck in Mississauga

Victim was struck near Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a truck in Mississauga Tuesday.

A woman has died after she was struck by a truck in Mississauga Tuesday, Peel police say. 

According to police, the victim was hit as she walked near Dorcas Street and Minotola Avenue, and the Major Collision Bureau is on the scene investigating. 

The driver of the truck is cooperating with police, according to Const. Akhil Mooken. 

 

