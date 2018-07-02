Police seek witnesses after 'several' shots fired at Mississauga party

Peel police are looking for witnesses to come forward after "several" shots were fired at a party attended by about 100 people Sunday night.

Police were called to a business in the Kennedy Road and Derry Road area of Mississauga around 11:35 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

"Several rounds were fired by unknown suspects, who are then believed to have fled in a vehicle," police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Const. Akhil Mooken could not say whether the suspects were attending the party. He described the party as a "private event" for the organizer's friends and family.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dashboard camera video or surveillance footage, to call the Peel police 12 Division criminal investigation bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.