Toronto

Male dead after parking lot shooting in Mississauga

A male is dead after a shooting in a parking lot in Mississauga on Wednesday night, Peel police say.

Shooting happened in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road, police say

Peel police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

The shooting happened in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road. Police received a call at about 10:35 p.m.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

