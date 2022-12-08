Male dead after parking lot shooting in Mississauga
A male is dead after a shooting in a parking lot in Mississauga on Wednesday night, Peel police say.
Shooting happened in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road, police say
The shooting happened in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road. Police received a call at about 10:35 p.m.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.