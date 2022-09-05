2 men injured in shooting at nightclub parking lot in Mississauga
Stray bullet went through front window of nearby restaurant, police say
Two men were injured following a shooting in the parking lot of HER nightclub in Mississauga early on Sunday, Peel Regional Police said.
Emergency services were called to the area of Hurontario and Robert Speck Parkway around 3 a.m.
Police said one of the victims was transported to hospital while the other was treated at the scene and released.
Police said a stray bullet went through the front window of a restaurant in the same plaza. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting and no other victims have been identified.
