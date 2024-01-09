Woman shot outside Mississauga nightclub was in 'wrong place at wrong time,' police say

Peel Regional Police say a 19-year-old woman who was gunned down outside of a Mississauga nightclub last week was a "talented athlete" who was at the "wrong place at the wrong time," and are appealing to the public for help in finding her killer.

At a news conference Tuesday, investigators said several rounds were fired at a crowd outside the Jungle Event Space near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

North York woman Raneilia Richards was shot while waiting in line outside of the club in a group of roughly 100 people. She was found suffering from serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said Richards was an innocent bystander and not the intended target of the shooting.

"Raneilia was a young woman with a bright future," Chief Nishan Duraiappah said at a news conference Tuesday.

"She was a talented athlete and a friend to many and just like many young people and young adults, she had dreams and goals and aspirations which she wanted to accomplish."

Duraiappah said Monday would have been Richards' first day at college, where she planned to work toward a career in the travel and aviation industry.

"What she deserves is to be remembered for the bright and exuberant young woman she was in life, and not for the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, which was simply being at the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

"[She] deserves justice."

WATCH | Police say victim was beloved daughter, sister and friend:

Peel police chief says 19-year-old killed outside nightclub 'deserves justice' Duration 1:17 Raneilia Richards was shot while waiting in line outside of a club on Dec. 31 around 1:30 a.m. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said Richards was an innocent bystander and not the intended target of the shooting.

Duraiappah said Richards was waiting outside in the line to enter the venue with her friends when several rounds of shots were fired, likely from a car.

"It's absolutely a miracle that there were not any more individuals injured or tragically killed," he said.

Police are looking to identify an older grey SUV seen leaving the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time, and investigators are asking anyone with information or video related to the incident to come forward.

Peel police are looking for an older model grey SUV wanted in connection with the fatal shooting outside of a Mississauga nightclub. (Provided by Peel Regional Police)

Police say the Jungle club has voluntarily closed since the shooting. They say there has been a history of violent incidents at that location, where another club operated in the same space.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact police.