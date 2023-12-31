Content
Woman left dead after late night shooting near Mississauga nightclub

Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza parking lot near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

No arrests made yet, homicide unit investigating

A Peel Police car at Hurontario Street and Matheson Blvd. West in Mississauga, Ontario on March 2, 2023.
Peel Regional Police said a woman died as a result of a shooting near a Mississauga nightclub early Sunday morning. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Police said a woman is dead after an overnight shooting near a nightclub west of Toronto. 

Peel Regional Police said officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza parking lot near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Police said a woman who had been shot was sent to hospital where she died. 

The homicide unit is investigating, and no arrests had been made early Sunday. 

Police have not released any suspect description. 

Police say the scene is being held and there is no threat to public safety. 

