Mississauga cancels New Year's Eve fireworks in light of Omicron spread
Skating rink, food trucks still open until 11 p.m.
Mississauga city officials say they will cancel their New Year's Eve events, including fireworks amid concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
The city's commissioner of community services says the decision to cancel the end-of-year celebrations was difficult but necessary to keep residents safe.
Jodi Robillos says Mississauga made plans to hold in-person New Year's Eve events when the spread of COVID-19 was under control.
She says the rising COVID-19 case counts mean it's not the right time to host events that can attract large crowds.
The city will still allow the skating rink and food trucks in its celebration square until 11 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to leave the square after 11 p.m. to celebrate at home.
- A previous version of this story said the City of Mississauga would host a virtual countdown on New Year's Eve. The city is not holding a virtual countdown.Dec 28, 2021 6:38 PM ET
