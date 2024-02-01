Mississauga mosque attack a hate crime, Peel police say

Police are investigating an alleged hate crime after someone threw two rocks through the window of a Mississauga mosque Sunday night, on the eve of the anniversary of a deadly mosque attack in Quebec City that killed six people.

The incident took place between 9 p.m. and midnight at an Islamic Centre in the city, said Peel Regional Police in an email.

The mosque's surveillance footage shows "a figure walking up towards the building, throwing rocks into the windows, then running away," according to a Thursday news release from the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM).

Peel police say no suspect information is currently available.

"That this latest attack in Mississauga happened on such an anniversary, when we were trying our best to reflect on how to honour the victims and survivors, serves as a chilling reminder that violent Islamophobia is still very much alive in Canada," said NCCM CEO Stephen Brown in the release.

Police have been in contact with mosque officials and say no one was injured in the incident.