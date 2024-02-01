Mississauga voters to elect new mayor on June 10

It's official: Mississauga will choose a new mayor on June 10.

City council approved the mayoral byelection schedule Wednesday, weeks after former mayor Bonnie Crombie resigned her seat to lead the Ontario Liberal Party.

"The upcoming byelection will provide an opportunity for residents to choose a candidate to take on the important role of Mayor of Mississauga," said Diana Rusnov, legislative services and city clerk, in a news release.

That's not something voters in Mississauga do often. Since 1978, the city has had only two mayors — Crombie and her predecessor, political mainstay Hazel McCallion, who led Mississauga for 36 years.

The new mayor will take the reins as the city faces down a housing affordability crisis. They will also have to negotiate the province's recent decision to abandon its plan to dissolve Peel Region. Both Crombie and McCallion had advocated Mississauga breaking away from Brampton and Caledon, but the provincial government put the brakes on dissolution late last year.

Bonnie Crombie became the new leader of the Ontario Liberal party in December, and officially stepped down as mayor on Jan. 12. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

The nomination period for mayoral candidates will open March 6 and close April 26.

Advance voting days will be held at the Civic Centre on May 24 and 25. Advance polls will open at other locations across the city on June 1 and 2.

Crombie won the Liberal leadership race in October, but only officially stepped down on Jan. 12. Council declared the seat empty at their next meeting on Jan. 17.

In the leadup to the byelection, councillors will rotate every two months as acting mayor, similar to what happened during Crombie's fall campaign.

The new mayor will serve in the role for the remainder of the 2022-2026 term.