Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie tests positive for COVID-19, calls on residents to get vaccinated

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Crombie tweeted a statement Friday saying she is following public health guidelines and "in good spirits."

"My symptoms are thankfully mild, which is a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated, if you haven't been yet," Crombie said.

The mayor encouraged Mississauga residents to book their vaccines as soon as possible if they haven't already done so, adding COVID-19 cases are quickly rising across the community in large part due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

"More capacity to support our booster campaign is being brought online" throughout the holidays and upcoming weeks," Crombie said.

In her statement, Crombie also thanked health-care workers "once again stepping up to the plate to get boosters into arms."

"We owe them our endless gratitude," she said.