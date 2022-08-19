Mississauga man drowns in Lake Simcoe, 1 person rescued, OPP say
A 54-year-old Mississauga man drowned in Lake Simcoe Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Police ID Tony Chan, 54, as victim
A 54-year-old Mississauga man drowned in Lake Simcoe in Ramara Township Thursday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police say emergency crews were called after two people fell off a personal watercraft near Bonnie Beach, located about 15 kilometres from Orillia, around 3:50 p.m.
They say the pair appeared to be in distress in the water and that neither person was wearing a life-jacket.
Police say one person was rescued by people in the area.
The other person, police say, was found submerged in the water, with the help of OPP officers in a helicopter. He was revived by local firefighters, but later pronounced dead in hospital.
Police identified the drowned man as Tony Chan, 54.
With files from CBC News