Mississauga man, 46, dies in apparent drowning in Guelph-area lake

Ontario provincial police say a man has died in a possible drowning at a campground south of Guelph, Ont.

Officers were called to campground in Puslinch around 5 p.m. Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a possible drowning in Puslinch, Ont., at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to the Emerald Lake Campground in Puslinch, Ont., late Saturday afternoon.

OPP said it was reported that a man was swimming and went under the water but failed to resurface.

A 46-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man was taken to hospital, police said, but was pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the man's death.

