Man dead after overnight shooting in Mississauga

A man has died following an overnight shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called at around 12:05 a.m. Sunday for report of a shooting in the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Police say they do not believe there is any further threat to public safety in relation to this shooting. No suspect details have been released at this time.

The police service's homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.