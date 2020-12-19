Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Peel police say

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Police were contacted about a collision in the Wolfdale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West area at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

The victim, who was a driver of one of the vehicles, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

By 8:35 p.m., Peel police tweeted the man had been pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital, but with minor injuries.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, police say. Neither of the vehicles had other occupants.

Drivers in the area are asked to used alternate routes.