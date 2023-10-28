1 man dead, 3 others in hospital after Mississauga collision involving motorcycle

One man is dead and three others are in hospital following a collision in Mississauga Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, in the area of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two women were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Roads in the area have since reopened. Police are continuing to investigate what caused the collision.