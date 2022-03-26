Man dies after walking into Mississauga hospital with critical injuries

A man has died after walking into a hospital in Mississauga with critical injuries, Peel police say.

The victim is believed to be be between 25 and 30, according to police.

Police say they were called just after 8:30 p.m. to a hospital at Hurontario Street and Queensway West.

They say he was pronounced dead shortly after he got there and the homicide bureau has been notified.

Police initially said the man had gunshot wounds but later said the cause of the man's injuries was undetermined.

There's no word on where or when the man was injured, or why, and there's no information on suspects, police say.