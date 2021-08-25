Skip to Main Content
Kitchener woman facing assault charges after incident in Mississauga mall

Woman, 42, taken into custody by Peel police on Tuesday

A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody after an incident at a Mississauga mall. She is facing several assault-related charges, Peel police said. (CBC)

A Kitchener  woman is due in court later today to face charges following a series of alleged assaults that took place inside a Mississauga shopping mall on Tuesday.

Peel Region Police said officers were called to the shopping centre near Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road West around 5:15 p.m. for reports of a woman attacking several people.

A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody and faces seven charges of assault, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief over $5,000.

Investigators said a review of video surveillance shows the alleged assault of several unidentified people, including an elderly woman and a young child, neither of whom have come forward to report their injuries.

Police are asking any victims, witnesses to the incident or anyone else with information to contact them.

