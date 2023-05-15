Province doubles size of Mississauga development with MZO, mayor has concerns

A Minister Zoning Order (MZO) announced May 12 will almost double the size of a housing development planned for Mississauga, causing concern for the city's mayor who says the order came as a surprise.

The zoning order will allow the Lakeview Village development to include an expected 16,000 new residential units, according to a news release. An MZO allows the province to regulate the use of land anywhere in Ontario and override municipal zoning bylaws.

The orders will help the province in its fight against the housing crisis, the release said. But Bonnie Crombie, the city's mayor, says the move is concerning. She says it was originally agreed the city could comfortably accommodate 8,000 residential units as part of the development on Lakeshore Road East.

"This is quite a significant departure from 8,000 units and my fear is that the infrastructure will not be there to support it," Crombie said at an unrelated media availability Monday.

She said the city is already on its way to building more housing.

"We will build great communities, but I think that our local council and myself as mayor know where it is appropriate to put heights and densities where the community will feel comfortable," Crombie said.

Builder will pay for infrastructure: province

The release from May 12 includes two MZOs for the city, the other impacts two parcels of land on Hurontario Street. The builder will be paying for infrastructure planned for both communities, according to the release.

Those projects will include new roadway infrastructure, a new waste-water treatment plant, new transit services, new schools and childcare spaces, as well as new community spaces and environmental projects, the release says.

Asked about Crombie's concerns, a spokesperson for Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, pointed to the infrastructure that the release mentions.

"The government will continue to make use of the tools at its disposal in order to tackle the housing supply crisis," Victoria Podbielski said in an email.

The release says it's expected that a minimum of 10 per cent of the homes will be affordable.

Now that the final decision has been made through the order, Crombie said the city will work with the appointed facilitator to ensure the necessary infrastructure — such as affordable housing, transportation and emergency services — is built.

But she says the communication around the MZO could have been improved.

"I would have appreciated a heads up and further consultation with myself in the community," Crombie said.