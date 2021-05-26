7 charged after kidnapping victim found in Mississauga

Seven people have been charged following a kidnapping in Mississauga last month, police say.

In a news release Wednesday, Peel Regional Police said they were first contacted about a man having been kidnapped on Saturday, April 10.

What followed was "a complex 14-hour investigation" that led to the victim being found at 2 a.m. the following day near Airport Road and Morning Star Drive, police say.

The man suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Seven people ranging in age from 22 to 42, most from Brampton and Mississauga, have now been charged with kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

All were held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2133, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.