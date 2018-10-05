Mississauga house fire sends one person to hospital in life-threatening condition

One person has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire broke out in a house in Mississauga late Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 2459 Fifth Line West, south of Dundas, around 11:45 a.m. for a two-alarm blaze.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, a significant amount of smoke and flames were visible coming from the home, according to Fire Platoon Chief Alan Hills.

Peel Fire Platoon Chief Alan Hills said smoke and flames were visible from the home when crews arrived. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

When firefighters were able to get into the house, they pulled out one male without vital signs.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Trillium Mississauga Hospital, Hill said.

There was no one else in the home, he added.

The fire is under control but not completely out.