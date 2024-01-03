2 sent to hospital after 'aggressive' Mississauga house fire

Two people have been sent to hospital Wednesday after a house fire tore through a home in Mississauga, first responders say.

Peel paramedics, police and firefighters say they were called shortly after 9 a.m. to a house on Bishop Strachan Court, near Trelawny Circle and Tenth Line.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation injuries and the other with second-degree burns.

Mississauga Fire described the fire as "aggressive" and told CBC Toronto that the damage done to the home was "significant" and will displace the family that lived there.

Fire crews will remain on scene for most of the day, they said, with an investigator looking into the cause, circumstance and origin of the fire.