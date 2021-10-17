Woman dies in Mississauga house fire

A woman in her 70s has died following a house fire in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a home near The Credit Woodlands and Flanagan Crescent shortly after 4.30 p.m.

Six people were pulled from the home, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said. One person required CPR.

Police said the woman was taken to Credit Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the fire. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services refused to comment further.