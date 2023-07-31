Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Mississauga apartment

Peel Regional Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead at a Mississauga apartment.

Officers were called on July 20 to perform a wellness check on a female resident of a building in the area of Park and Helene streets in Port Credit. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

Detectives arrested and charged a 29-year-old man Monday with second-degree murder, police said in a news release. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, the release said

Police say the investigation is still "active" and anyone with information should contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.