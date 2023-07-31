Content
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Mississauga apartment

Peel Regional Police have charged a man with murder after a woman was found dead at a Mississauga apartment earlier this month.

Pitch Phaunpa, 21, was found dead on July 20

Exterior of Port Credit building where police found a woman dead.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Pitch Phaunpa, 21, who was found dead on July 20 inside this apartment building in the area of Park and Helene streets in Mississauga. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Officers were called on July 20 to perform a wellness check on a female resident of a building in the area of Park and Helene streets in Port Credit. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Pitch Phaunpa. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

Detectives arrested and charged a 29-year-old man Monday with second-degree murder, police said in a news release. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, the release said

Police say the investigation is still "active" and anyone with information should contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

