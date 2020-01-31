Woman on motorized scooter struck and killed in Mississauga hit and run

A woman on a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The deadly incident happened near the corner of Dixie and Lakeshore roads at about 6:40 a.m. Friday.

The victim is in her mid-40s, police say. No further information about her was immediately available.

The driver, said to be behind the wheel of a black vehicle, left the scene.

Peel's major collisions bureau has been called in to investigate.

The intersection is likely to be closed for several hours, police said.

Peel Region traffic data shows the 6 to 9 a.m. window is the peak travel time on the area's roads.

The City of Mississauga and wider Peel Region, like Toronto, have both adopted Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths. However, as of 2018, Peel Region's goal only aimed to curb fatal collisions by 10 per cent by 2022.

From 2012 to 2018, Peel Regional Police said 34 per cent of all traffic fatalities involved pedestrians.

Another pedestrian struck in Toronto

About two hours before the fatal collision in Mississauga, a man believed to be in his 30s was seriously injured by a driver at the intersection of Sheppard Avenue W. and Allen Road.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene.