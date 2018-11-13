Peel police release video of Mississauga hit and run

Peel police are appealing for witnesses after releasing a video of a Friday evening hit and run on Tuesday.

Police say that at 5:30 p.m. that evening, a 65-year-old woman was crossing a driveway entrance to several businesses in the area of Meadowvale and Meadowpine boulevards in Mississauga when she was hit.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, and police say that she is still in serious but stable condition.

The collision was one of several that sent pedestrians to hospital Friday. At least six people were struck by vehicles on GTA streets that day alone.

Anyone with information on Friday's hit and run in Mississauga is asked to call Peel police or Crime Stoppers.