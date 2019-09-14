One dead, 4 people injured after shooting in Mississauga: Peel police

One person is dead and four people have been hurt after gunfire erupted in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Paramedics say among those injured is a woman, who has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Two young people under the age of 18 are in non-life-threatening condition, and another male of an unknown age suffered minor injuries, Peel Paramedics Supt. Kyle Johansen told CBC News.

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene on Darcel Avenue near Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive at 6:22 p.m.

Police say they have several units on scene, including tactical and K9 teams. Police spokesperson Iryna Yashnyk says there are multiple suspects but no descriptions available at this time.

The homicide bureau has been notified.

SHOTS FIRED <br>- 6:22pm <br>- Morning Star/Goreway <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> <br>- Unknown number of victims<br>- Multiple units, tactical, K9 in the area —@PeelPoliceMedia