Mississauga girl, 15, charged after 7 break-ins across Greater Toronto Area, police say

A 15-year-old Mississauga girl faces a string of charges after a series of break-ins in Oakville and surrounding regions, police say.

In a news release on Monday, Halton Regional Police said seven Oakville residences in the area of Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line were broken into from July 1 to 11 overnight while residents slept. Similar break-ins happened in York and Peel regions, they say, though it's unclear if police are pursuing other suspects or charges.

Police say vehicles, cash and valuables were stolen from the homes.

Officers located and arrested the girl on July 27 allegedly driving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough, the release says.

Police say they later executed a search warrant at a Mississauga residence and recovered stolen car keys, garage door openers, jewlery and other stolen property, as well as a modified replica firearm.

During the course of the investigation, police recovered seven stolen vehicles, the release says.

The teen faces seven counts of break and enter charges. She also been charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of disguise with intent and one count each of use of credit card data, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a release order.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing. Anyone with information is being asked to call police.