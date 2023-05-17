Mississauga city council decides against fourplexes, move 'very concerning': federal minister

Mississauga city council voted down a proposal on Wednesday that would have allowed fourplexes across the city but it decided instead to ask staff to consult on the feasibility of the idea and report back.

In a tie vote, council defeated the motion moved by Ward 2 Coun. Alvin Tedjo and seconded by Ward 5 Coun. Carolyn Parrish. The motion, which aims to address what is widely referred to as the "missing middle" of housing availability, called on the city to allow four units "as of right" in Mississauga. A fourplex is a residential building with four separate dwelling units.

The motion comes as Mississauga faces federal pressure to densify its neighbourhoods. The federal government says it wants to see more density in Mississauga in the form of fourplexes if the city wants more housing money.

Parrish told the council that it made a mistake and it failed to show support to the millennials who came to council to present their ideas on the issue.

"You missed the message. The message of the motion was to tell people: 'We got your backs. And we are going to do everything we can to get the extra money for infrastructure.' The signal has now been aborted," Parrish said.

"We're back in the Neanderthal ages and we're back with the dinosaurs. We will just plod along, great big heavy footsteps across the country, and someone else will get all the money and that's fine."

Mississauga Councillor Alvin Tedjo called the outcome a set back, 'not the end of the road.' (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

For his part, Tedjo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the vote is a "set back" but he will continue to push for Mississauga to make changes to its zoning bylaws to address the housing affordability crisis.

"I am disappointed by the outcome, but I am inspired by the many neighbours that came to council today. Your leadership and passion is inspiring," he said. "We will continue our work building more homes around transit and in our downtown. This is only a set back. Not the end of the road."

Immediately after the vote, Ward 7 Coun. Dipika Damerla said: "That was really disappointing because I think all of us could have found a way forward."

Damerla, however, said she approved of the motion to ask staff to study the feasibility of fourplexes in consultation with the city's housing panel and subject to a public meeting. That motion passed unanimously.

Federal housing minister says vote 'very concerning'

Sean Fraser, Canada's housing minister, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he is also disappointed by the vote on fourplexes.

"Mississauga city council's move to reject key initiatives that would help create the homes the city needs is very concerning," Fraser said in a tweet.

A view of a multiplex housing unit in Toronto on King Street West and Beaty Avenue, pictured on June 1. (Nav Rahi/CBC)

The city has applied to the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund, which "provides incentive funding to local governments encouraging initiatives aimed at increasing housing supply," according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

In an Oct. 3 letter to Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Fraser said he needs to ensure that Mississauga is taking steps to address the housing crisis before he makes a decision on the city's application.

Among other things, he said Mississauga's application would be improved if it permitted four-unit housing as of right across the city and permitted four storeys as of right within 800 metres walking distance of transit lines.

The federal fund has granted millions to other cities to build more housing if they meet certain requirements that are often related to adding density and affordability.

Taking such steps indicated would "put me in a position to approve your application," Fraser said in the letter, later made public by the minister and members of council.

"I need to ensure the city is doing everything in its power to address Canada's housing crisis," he added.