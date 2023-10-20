Mississauga mayor overrules council, uses 'strong mayor' powers to direct city to allow fourplexes

Mississauga's mayor has overruled city council and used her "strong mayor" powers to allow fourplexes to be built across the rapidly-growing city — a decision that could open up new lines of federal funding.

Earlier this month, city councillors voted down a proposal that would have permitted four-unit residential buildings. Instead, they voted for staff to consult on the feasibility of fourplexes and report back.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who is on leave running for leadership of Ontario's Liberal Party, missed the Oct. 11 vote.

However, she still has authority to issue directives as mayor — a power she exercised on Friday reversing the vote.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie speaks at a press conference at Queen’s Park in May. Crombie's new mayoral directive reverses a council vote on fourplex permitting in Mississauga. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

According to a city news release, her directive instructs the city to "move forward with the necessary steps to allow residents to build four residential units on low-rise residential lots."

"Issuing this directive will ensure that Mississauga continues to be eligible for $120 million in important federal funding for housing and community infrastructure while allowing for much-needed housing to be built in our neighbourhoods for the next generation," Crombie said in the release.

"It is one of many ways we are working to build the 'missing middle' in our city and communicate to residents that Mississauga is tackling the housing crisis," she said.

Mayor's directive in line with pressure from Ottawa

Recently, the federal government has been pressuring Mississauga to densify its neighbourhoods.

Fraser wrote Crombie a letter on Oct. 3 saying the city of Mississauga's application for $120 million through the federal Housing Accelerator Fund would be improved if, among other things, the city allowed fourplexes.

He later voiced his displeasure with council's vote on social media, calling it a "move to reject key initiatives that would help create the homes the city needs."

Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities says he will look through the details of Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie's directive as his office considers the city's application for the Housing Accelerator Fund. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Taking questions at a housing announcement in Brampton on Friday morning, Fraser said he'd spoken with Crombie that morning and was encouraged by her directive.

"We have not shut the door completely on Mississauga," he said of the city's application.

While the city's application chances are improved, Fraser wouldn't commit to an outright yes, citing a need to review the details of Crombie's directives.

"The door's not closed, but we are not yet in a position to say yes," he said.

City staff will now prepare an official plan and zoning by-law amendments that will permit fourplexes on low-rise residential lots.

The city says a public meeting will be scheduled before 2024.