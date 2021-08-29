Dozens evacuated after thunderstorm floods Mississauga apartment complex

Dozens of Mississauga residents were evacuated on Saturday night after a severe thunderstorm flooded their building.

Roughly 39 apartment units had to be emptied at 2111 Roche Court, according to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.

"There are no reported injuries," Deryn Rizzi, the fire chief and director of emergency management, said on Sunday.

"Many residents self-evacuated and relocated to be with family and friends."

Transit buses were used to help other residents and their pets move to a local community centre for temporary shelter.