11 cases of COVID-19 at Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services

Eleven employees of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 36 are in isolation, the city said Wednesday evening.

The confirmed cases of the virus impact four fire stations, according to a news release from the City of Mississauga.

"Public safety is our top priority. With a team of more than 630 firefighters at 21 stations, we are able to adjust our crews and ensure public safety is never compromised," said Nancy Macdonald-Duncan, acting fire chief.

"We remain ready to respond and provide fire safety across Mississauga."

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in the release that first responders including firefighters, fire staff and front-line health-care workers have been "working around the clock" and it's important to follow public health rules to keep them safe.

The city has been coordinating with Peel Public Health to notify those who are impacted and ensuring isolation protocols are being followed, said Dr. Lawrence Loh, the medical officer of health for Peel Region.

"With cases high in our region and as we move into the holiday season, please continue to do your part for your family and our community by staying home and celebrating with your own household. By following all grey lockdown measures, together we can help stop the spread of COVID-19," he said.