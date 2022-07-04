1 dead, another injured in Mississauga stabbings

One person was killed and another injured in stabbings in Mississauga early Monday, Peel police say.

The stabbings happened in the area of Brittania Road and Hurontario Street shortly before 2:25 a.m.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

No further information about the victims was provided by police.

Multiple people were seen running from the area, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.