Male victim dead after Mississauga shooting
A male victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night, Peel police say.
Vehicle seen leaving the area after the shooting, police say
A male victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night, Peel police say.
The shooting happened in the area of Mid-Way Boulevard and Columbus Road. Police were called to the area at about 8:15 p.m.
A vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Police have not provided a description of the vehicle.