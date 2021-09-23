Skip to Main Content
Male victim dead after Mississauga shooting

A male victim is dead after a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night, Peel police say.

Vehicle seen leaving the area after the shooting, police say

Peel police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday night that left a male victim dead. (Peel Regional Police)

The shooting happened in the area of Mid-Way Boulevard and Columbus Road. Police were called to the area at about 8:15 p.m.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police have not provided a description of the vehicle.

