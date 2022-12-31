Police arrest suspect, identify man killed in daylight Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man and identified the victim he's alleged to have killed in a shooting in Mississauga earlier this week.

In a release Saturday, police say officers found 42-year-old Hammad Shaikh suffering from an "apparent gunshot wound" Friday around 11 a.m. after responding to a call for a shooting around Scott's Brae Park in Mississauga.

He died on scene, police say.

Officers say a 34-year-old man from Mississauga has since been arrested, charged with first-degree murder, and was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday.

The victim and the accused have known each other, the release adds.

Police don't believe there are any outstanding suspects.