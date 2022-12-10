Toronto man, 31, identified as fatal shooting victim in Mississauga

Peel police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Mississauga earlier this week.

Police say 31-year-old Tristan Oldham from Toronto died from his injuries after he was shot near Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road in Mississauga around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The shooting took place in a parking lot of roller rink Scooter's Roller Palace. The company announced via Instagram that it would be closed Thursday through Sunday due to the shooting, which it called a tragic incident.

Police say there were no other reported injuries and have not released any suspect information.

Homicide and missing persons officers are investigating his death. Anyone with information, surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.