Man fatally shot at Mississauga industrial complex, police say

A man was fatally shot at an industrial complex in Mississauga late Wednesday, Peel police say.

Officers responded to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard shortly before midnight after a passerby reported hearing gunfire, said Const. Richard Chin.

They found a man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Peel paramedics said the man was in his 20s.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, Chin said. Police had no information about possible suspects early Thursday.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with potentially useful information to come forward.