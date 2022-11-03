1 person dead after shooting in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police said they were called to an area near Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle at 9:45 p.m.
Peel police asking public to avoid Glen Erin Drive at Meadowvale Town Centre Circle
One person has died after a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night.
Officers located one person who was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further information has been released yet.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.