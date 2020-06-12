Man dead after daylight shooting in Mississauga

A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near a Mississauga strip mall on Friday morning, Peel police say.

Police say the man's body was found inside a vehicle.

There's now a large police presence in the area of Dundas Street East and Wharton Way as investigators try to determine what happened.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come.