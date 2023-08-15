2 dead after separate collisions in Peel Region just hours apart

One person is dead and another badly injured after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Tuesday, only hours after a woman was struck and killed by a driver in Brampton.

The Mississauga collision happened in the area of Derry and McLaughlin roads, Peel police said in a tweet.

The person who died was in their mid-20s, police said. They did not immediately provide any further information about the person.

A man was taken to hospital with what police called "critical, serious" injuries.

Eastbound traffic on Derry Road is blocked at Mavis Road, while one westbound lane is also closed. Police did not say when they expect the lanes to reopen.

Peel's major collision bureau is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Meanwhile, a woman died in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in the area of Major William Sharpe Drive and Chinguacousy Road in Brampton just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Police did not provide her age and could not say early Tuesday if she was a pedestrian or had been on a motorcycle at the time of the collision.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.