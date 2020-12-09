Woman dies after being found injured in Mississauga roadway, Peel police say
A woman has died in hospital after she was found in a Mississauga roadway suffering from injuries, according to Peel police.
Police have not confirmed that the victim was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle
A woman has died in hospital after she was found injured in a Mississauga roadway, according to Peel police.
Police believe a collision happened at Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive, near Highways 401 and 410. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:43 p.m.
But Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers have not confirmed that the woman was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.
"That's all under investigation," Patten said on Tuesday.
Officers located the woman, then paramedics took her to hospital. She was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m.
The entire intersection is closed in all directions.
Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.