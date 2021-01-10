One dead, another taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga
Roads are closed in the area while police investigate
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga Saturday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision at Erin Centre Drive and Glen Erin Drive.
One person was pronounced dead on scene, while another was taken to hospital with no word on their condition, Peel police said.
Roads are closed in the area while police investigate.
Fatal motor vehicle collision<br>-Erin Centre Drive near Glen Erin Drive <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a><br>-One occupant deceased one occupant taken to local hospital<br>-Road closure on Erin Centre Drive between Glen Erin Drive and Plantation Place.<br>-Investigation continuing<br>-C/R 8:58pm<br>-PR210010745—@PeelPolice