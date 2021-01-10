Skip to Main Content
One dead, another taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga

One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga Saturday night. 

Roads are closed in the area while police investigate

One person was pronounced dead on scene, while another person was taken to hospital with no word on their condition, Peel police say.  (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Shortly before 9 p.m., emergency crews were called to a collision at Erin Centre Drive and Glen Erin Drive.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, while another was taken to hospital with no word on their condition, Peel police said.

