Mississauga election: Bonnie Crombie re-elected mayor, CBC Toronto projects

Incumbent mayor Bonnie Crombie has been re-elected in Mississauga for a second term, CBC Toronto projects.

Crombie garnered 58,617 votes — about 77 per cent of the ballots cast – with 433 of 692 polls reporting. She beat seven challengers — none of whom was predicted to pose a legitimate threat to her re-election.

Crombie became mayor in 2014 when she replaced Hazel McCallion, who served as Mississauga mayor for 36 years.

Mississauga's council was criticized during the campaign for lacking diversity. While 57 per cent of the city's residents identified themselves as visible minorities in the 2016 census, no person of colour was elected to the city's 11 council seats in 2014.

Ward 7 candidate Dipika Damerla, who led with 42 per cent of the vote after 52 of 63 polls were accounted for, appeared poised to shift that imbalance on Monday, however slightly.

Like much of the GTA, housing and affordability were major issues during the campaign, as were congestion, road safety and the Cooksville Creek Project.