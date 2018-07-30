Mississauga driver pulled over with wood beams sticking out windows
Driver fined $160 for "insecure load"
You wouldn't want to drive behind this car.
Peel Regional Police stopped a driver in Mississauga on Sunday, after spotting a lot of unsecured wood hanging out the side of a Nissan Sentra.
Traffic Unit stopped this car at Mavis and Matheson <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mississauga</a> for insecure load, $160 fine. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> <a href="https://t.co/XUSiJYOiR5">pic.twitter.com/XUSiJYOiR5</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia
There appears to be around eight slats of plywood sticking out the windows — with nothing holding it down, said media officer Const. Danny Marttini.
"You can tell it's just been stuffed into the car," said Marttini.
Maybe they were building a deck. Maybe a porch needed repairs. But there was definitely a "fair bit of wood there," she said.
Marttini said she's never seen a case like this before. It's more common to see heavy items tied down in the back of a car with the trunk popped open, she said.
This was a "whole new way of transporting wood" — and a dangerous way to carry a load, she said. At any moment the wood could shift around, fall out or cause a collision.
Anything poking out of your car should have a flag on it to alert other drivers, said Marttini. Even a colourful ribbon will do.
Failing to do so netted the driver a $160 fine, police said.
It may have been cheaper to get delivery.
