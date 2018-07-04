Cyclist struck by tractor-trailer driver suffers life-threatening injuries

A male cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight Wednesday after being struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer, Peel paramedics say.

The cyclist, in his 20s, was travelling southbound on Dixie Road near Derry Road in Mississauga when he was hit shortly before 3:20 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the cyclist to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital with significant injuries.

The truck driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, according to Peel police. The force's Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Dixie Road is closed to traffic between Director Gate and Mid-Way Boulevard.