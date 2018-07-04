Cyclist struck by tractor-trailer driver suffers life-threatening injuries
A male cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight Wednesday after being struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer, Peel paramedics say.
The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital
The cyclist, in his 20s, was travelling southbound on Dixie Road near Derry Road in Mississauga when he was hit shortly before 3:20 a.m.
Paramedics rushed the cyclist to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital with significant injuries.
The truck driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, according to Peel police. The force's Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.
Dixie Road is closed to traffic between Director Gate and Mid-Way Boulevard.