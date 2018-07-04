Skip to Main Content
Cyclist struck by tractor-trailer driver suffers life-threatening injuries

Cyclist struck by tractor-trailer driver suffers life-threatening injuries

A male cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight Wednesday after being struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer, Peel paramedics say.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital

CBC News ·
The truck driver remained at the scene of the collision. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A male cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries overnight Wednesday after being struck by the driver of a tractor-trailer, Peel paramedics say.

The cyclist, in his 20s, was travelling southbound on Dixie Road near Derry Road in Mississauga when he was hit shortly before 3:20 a.m. 

Paramedics rushed the cyclist to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital with significant injuries. 

The truck driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, according to Peel police. The force's Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation. 

Dixie Road is closed to traffic between Director Gate and Mid-Way Boulevard. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us