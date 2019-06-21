Skip to Main Content
Woman, infant in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Toronto

Peel Paramedics say a woman and a child were taken to trauma centres in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga. The child is believed to be under three years old. 

CBC News ·
Police were called to the area of Erin Mills and Battleford Road around 12:30 Friday afternoon for the collision.  (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Paramedics say a woman and a child are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre while the child, an infant girl believed to be under three years old, was rushed to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Erin Mills and Battleford Road around 12:30 Friday afternoon for the collision.  The driver remained on scene, police say. 

Police have closed the intersection as its Major Collision Bureau investigates.

