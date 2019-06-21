Woman, infant in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Paramedics say a woman and a child are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre while the child, an infant girl believed to be under three years old, was rushed to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.

At approx 1230 we did a call at Battleford and Erin Mills for pedestrians struck. 2 pts in critical condition. 1 taken to trauma centre and 2nd taken to Sick Kids. —@Peel_Paramedics

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Erin Mills and Battleford Road around 12:30 Friday afternoon for the collision. The driver remained on scene, police say.

Police have closed the intersection as its Major Collision Bureau investigates.