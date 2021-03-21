Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Peel police say

A man has died after his vehicle crashed into a highway retaining wall in Mississauga Saturday night, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to South Service Road and Cormack Crescent in Mississauga at around 9:45 p.m.

Police say that when they arrived, they found the driver with life-threatening injuries.

"Despite the best efforts of first responders as well as other passers-by that initially contacted emergency services, the driver of the vehicle has died," Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel police, said in an update on Twitter.

He said investigators from Peel police's major collision bureau have taken over the investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on this incident to contact investigators or provide any information they have through Crime Stoppers.